Blinkit now more valuable than Zomato's food delivery biz: Goldman Sachs

The implied value of Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit is now larger than that of its core food delivery business, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday. The founder and CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal had been hinting over the last few quarters that the quick commerce business is all set to go ahead of the core food delivery business.

“We note that Blinkit’s implied valuation in our Zomato’s sum of the parts (SOTP) is $13 billion now, versus $2 billion in March 2023, with per share implied value of Rs 119 higher than food delivery, at Rs98, for the first time,” said the Goldman Sachs report.

Zomato currently has a market capitalization of around $20 billion.

As per Goldman Sachs, Zomato’s food delivery EBITDA margin is already the highest among global food delivery platforms, and a similar construct is expected to play out in quick commerce.

The investment bank, which forecasts Blinkit’s gross order value (GOV) to grow at a CAGR of 53 per cent between FY2024-27, stated that Blinkit’s gross order value (GOV) growth as well as margin improvement has been consistently tracking higher than expectations.

“We now expect Blinkit’s GOV and EBITDA to be higher than that for food delivery by FY29,” it said.

Blinkit, erstwhile Grofers, was acquired by the food delivery major in 2022 in a distress sale via an all-stock deal for $568 million. Before the acquisition, the company was reportedly valued at around $800 million. Blinkit's valuation then had come down from $1 billion.

Once a cash guzzling business, Blinkit has since made significant strides in improving its financial health. The valuation of $13 billion is the highest among existing players. For instance, Zepto was valued at $1.4 billion after its funds raise of $200 million in 2023. The firm which is in talks to raise $300 million, according to sources, will be valued at $2.5-3 billion. Valuations of Swiggy's Instamart could not be ascertained.

According to Goldman Sachs, the Indian quick commerce market is poised for growth due to factors such as a large unorganized grocery sector, high population density in urban areas, and a favourable ratio of delivery costs to average order values.

Quick commerce platforms in India operate in less than 30 cities at present, with plans to expand to 40-50 cities over time.

“Per our analysis, these cities represent about $150 billion in grocery and non-grocery TAM for quick commerce platforms as of CY23,” the note read.

Upper management at Zomato has long held the view that the quick commerce opportunity is higher than food delivery.

The company’s chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal, while speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh event last month, had said that Blinkit could become bigger than the company’s food delivery business in a year.

Months before that, Goyal had stated in a shareholder’s letter that Blinkit would deliver more value to shareholders than the core food delivery business in the next 10 years.

Blinkit's growth outpaced that of Zomato’s core food delivery business in the third quarter (Q3) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). Its gross order value (GOV) grew 103 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3, compared to 27 per cent GOV growth in food delivery.

The company has admittedly been witnessing strong growth in both ad revenue and profitable expansion of its dark stores. Higher ASP categories, like iPhones, and PS5s, have also allowed Blinkit to steadily improve its average order value (AOV) per transaction, which in turn, improves the margins of each order.

Blinkit’s average order value (AOV) in Q3 stood at Rs 635, versus Rs 607 in the previous quarter. Its gross order value (GOV) also increased 28 per cent sequentially driven by the increase in AOV, as per regulatory filings.

The total number of orders in the December quarter climbed to 55.8 million, from 45.5 million in the previous quarter, while monthly transacting users increased quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 5.4 million from 4.7 million.