Home / Industry / News / Railways increases fertiliser cargo with rabi crops sowing at full steam

Railways increases fertiliser cargo with rabi crops sowing at full steam

Amid record imports, fertiliser cargo on rail grows 12%

Rabi crops, agriculture

With factors like good monsoon rains aiding farmers, the demand for fertilisers has been high this year.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

With the rabi sowing season fully underway and record fertiliser imports in India in 2025-26, Indian Railways has witnessed a double-digit percentage growth in fertiliser cargo.
 
“This year, fertiliser loading reached 17,168 rakes till November 30. This is an increase of 11.7 per cent compared to last year’s 15,369 rakes during the same period. The rise shows the efficient working of the railway network,” the Ministry of Railways said on Monday.
 
c “Farmers need fertilisers on time for sowing and harvesting. Keeping this in mind, Indian Railways has given priority to fertiliser and foodgrain trains. This has ensured uninterrupted supply to states across the country,” the railways said.
   
So far this financial year (as of October), India’s fertiliser imports have been 69 per cent higher than the previous year at 14.45 million tonnes, according to the Fertiliser Association of India.
 
By the end of this financial year, India's fertiliser imports are estimated to jump 41 per cent to 22.3 million tonnes due to a surge in domestic demand following good monsoon rains, the association said.

The national transporter is among the largest domestic movers of fertilisers, especially over long distances. The higher volumes, sustained over the year, come at a time when sowing of rabi crops is underway.
 
As of December 12, sowing of rabi crops was complete in almost 88 per cent of the normal area, with acreage under oilseeds being higher than the average acreage of the last five years.
 
Prioritisation of rakes has led to timely delivery during the season, the railways said. This timely delivery supports higher crop productivity, stabilises farm incomes and strengthens food security, it said.

Topics : Industry News Indian Railway Rabi crops Agriculture

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

