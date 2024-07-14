Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Railways looks to get monetisation proceeds on track with Rs 17K cr goal

Ministry may generate revenue by leasing out land parcels belonging to Indian Railways

Indian Railways, solar energy, COP27
Premium

The ministry is likely to submit this as its annual target to the NITI Aayog, which heads the monetisation exercise

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways is looking to increase its monetisation of assets this financial year, seeking to better its weak performance on this count. The railways has identified assets worth Rs 17,000 crore for 2024-25, according to officials privy to the developments.

The ministry seeks to generate revenue from the private sector by leasing its land parcels, station land for commercial purposes, and railway colonies, a senior government official said.

The ministry is likely to submit this as its annual target to the NITI Aayog, which heads the monetisation exercise.

According to another official, a meeting on the asset-monetisation target will be held

Also Read

Delhi metro

'One India - One Ticket': IRCTC, DMRC, CRIS tie-up for 'seamless travel'

jharkhand,railway,maoist

Coaches of Panchavati Express detach; journey resumes after 40-mins delay

railway, passenger

Train travel woes to ease: Railways to add 10k non-AC coaches in two years

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Vaishnaw reviews advanced version of Kavach, directs speedy installation

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Budget 2024: Will the govt bring back fare concessions for senior citizens?

Topics : Indian Railway Railway Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon