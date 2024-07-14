Railways looks to get monetisation proceeds on track with Rs 17K cr goal

The ministry is likely to submit this as its annual target to the NITI Aayog, which heads the monetisation exercise

The Ministry of Railways is looking to increase its monetisation of assets this financial year, seeking to better its weak performance on this count. The railways has identified assets worth Rs 17,000 crore for 2024-25, according to officials privy to the developments.

The ministry seeks to generate revenue from the private sector by leasing its land parcels, station land for commercial purposes, and railway colonies, a senior government official said.

According to another official, a meeting on the asset-monetisation target will be held