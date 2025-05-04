Railways' safety planning drive faces zonal and internal challenges

The Ministry of Railways, which has been trying to implement an operational safety planning system inspired by Japanese railways, continues to face issues from its own divisions and has asked erring departments to fall in line, according to sources aware of the developments.

The national transporter’s Rolling Block Planning mechanism was launched in the aftermath of the deadly 2023 Balasore crash, which had claimed 300 lives and injured over 1,100.

Now, several divisions, which operate under the 17 railway zones in India, have been either failing to submit their block plans repeatedly or sending them with delays, derailing this crucial