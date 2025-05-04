Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 10:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Railways' safety planning drive faces zonal and internal challenges

Railways' safety planning drive faces zonal and internal challenges

21 divisions have failed to comply with timely submission of their rolling block plans, the railways have communicated to zones

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety
Premium

The national transporter’s Rolling Block Planning mechanism was launched in the aftermath of the deadly 2023 Balasore crash, which had claimed 300 lives and injured over 1,100.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways, which has been trying to implement an operational safety planning system inspired by Japanese railways, continues to face issues from its own divisions and has asked erring departments to fall in line, according to sources aware of the developments. 
The national transporter’s Rolling Block Planning mechanism was launched in the aftermath of the deadly 2023 Balasore crash, which had claimed 300 lives and injured over 1,100. 
Now, several divisions, which operate under the 17 railway zones in India, have been either failing to submit their block plans repeatedly or sending them with delays, derailing this crucial
Topics : Indian Railways Railway Ministry rail safety Railway Board

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon