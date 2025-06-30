Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan bets big on solar power to emerge as a renewable energy leader

Rajasthan bets big on solar power to emerge as a renewable energy leader

Due to Rajasthan's rising electricity demand, which is increasing by an estimated 8-10 per cent annually, the government's focus is to obtain 43 per cent of power consumption from solar energy by 2030

Representative image
premium

The government is also aiming to produce 30 gigawatts (gw) of solar power by the end of 2025-26 (FY26), the official said. | Representative image

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan is aiming to provide uninterrupted power supply and become a leader in the field of renewable energy, Ajitabh Sharma, principal secretary (energy), said recently. 
 
He added that distribution corporations should focus on better grid and load management, prompt payment of consumer services, and working towards energy transition via promotion of decentralised solar power. 
 
Due to Rajasthan’s rising electricity demand, which is increasing by an estimated 8-10 per cent annually, the government’s focus is to obtain 43 per cent of power consumption from solar energy by 2030. The state is also strengthening distribution of solar pumps under the PM Kusum
Topics : rajasthan solar power renewable energy solar energy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon