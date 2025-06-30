Rajasthan bets big on solar power to emerge as a renewable energy leader

Rajasthan is aiming to provide uninterrupted power supply and become a leader in the field of renewable energy, Ajitabh Sharma, principal secretary (energy), said recently.

He added that distribution corporations should focus on better grid and load management, prompt payment of consumer services, and working towards energy transition via promotion of decentralised solar power.

Due to Rajasthan’s rising electricity demand, which is increasing by an estimated 8-10 per cent annually, the government’s focus is to obtain 43 per cent of power consumption from solar energy by 2030. The state is also strengthening distribution of solar pumps under the PM Kusum