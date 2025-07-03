Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan commodity traders end strike after govt relents on fee hike

The strike, which disrupted business across 247 mandis, impacted around ₹10,000 crore worth of trade in a single day, according to industry estimates

Traders also pressed for a cut in mandi cess on agricultural goods brought in from outside the state and an increase in commission on coarse grains from the current 1 per cent to 2.25 per cent.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

A statewide strike by commodity traders in Rajasthan was called off on Wednesday night, hours after it began, following talks with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
 
The strike, which disrupted business across 247 mandis, impacted around ₹10,000 crore worth of trade in a single day, according to industry estimates. Operations at 800 oil mills, 1,300 dal mills, 1,200 flour mills, and about 50 spice units came to a standstill.
 
Normal trading resumed across mandis (commodity markets) and processing units on Thursday morning.
 
The protest was triggered by the state government’s imposition of a 1 per cent Krishak Kalyan Fee on
