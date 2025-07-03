Rajasthan commodity traders end strike after govt relents on fee hike

A statewide strike by commodity traders in Rajasthan was called off on Wednesday night, hours after it began, following talks with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The strike, which disrupted business across 247 mandis, impacted around ₹10,000 crore worth of trade in a single day, according to industry estimates. Operations at 800 oil mills, 1,300 dal mills, 1,200 flour mills, and about 50 spice units came to a standstill.

Normal trading resumed across mandis (commodity markets) and processing units on Thursday morning.

The protest was triggered by the state government’s imposition of a 1 per cent Krishak Kalyan Fee on