Rajasthan govt aims to boost investment in auto and defence sectors

The Rajasthan government is aiming to push investment in sectors such as auto, electric vehicle (EV) components, defence and drones, through subsidies under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, according to a state industries department official.

The objective of the policy is to incentivise investment in various sectors, and it will offer standard, add-on, and customisable packages of financial and non-financial benefits to eligible enterprises across the state.

“For auto and EV sectors, the state is offering a subsidy of up to 50 per cent, while for defence and drone sectors, the subsidy being offered is up to 45