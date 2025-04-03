Rajasthan govt to establish tourism fund with Rs 5,000 cr allocation

The Rajasthan government is planning to establish a fund for tourism infrastructure development in the state, with an allocation of over ₹5,000 crore.

The fund, to be called the Rajasthan Tourism Infrastructure and Capacity Building Fund (RTICF), will also aim at branding and promoting the state’s tourist attractions on a global scale.

Talks on the establishment of the fund are underway, including the allocation of funds for the current financial year. A final decision on the fund will be taken soon, a state tourism department official said.

The primary aim of the fund will be to improve existing facilities in