Rajasthan govt to establish tourism fund with Rs 5,000 cr allocation

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

The Rajasthan government is planning to establish a fund for tourism infrastructure development in the state, with an allocation of over ₹5,000 crore. 
 
The fund, to be called the Rajasthan Tourism Infrastructure and Capacity Building Fund (RTICF), will also aim at branding and promoting the state’s tourist attractions on a global scale. 
 
Talks on the establishment of the fund are underway, including the allocation of funds for the current financial year. A final decision on the fund will be taken soon, a state tourism department official said. 
 
The primary aim of the fund will be to improve existing facilities in
Topics : Rajasthan government tourism sector rajasthan

