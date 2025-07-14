Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan industry body urges govt to set up chemical hub in state

Five chemical hubs are currently being established in India - Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), Paradip (Odisha) and two places in Tamil Nadu

The state government can invite investment proposals for chemical hubs, along with proposing special incentives

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Following a NITI Aayog report on making India a powerhouse in the global chemical market, the Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) has urged the Rajasthan government to establish a world-class chemical hub in the state. 
 
Kailash Sharma, senior vice president of ARTIA, claimed that the chemical products business in India is currently around $270-300 billion, and is estimated to reach $450 billion in 2030 and $1,000 billion by 2040. Keeping this in mind, five chemical hubs are currently being established in India — Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), Paradip (Odisha) and two places in Tamil Nadu. 
 
“We feel
