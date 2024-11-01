Bachchan, Rajinikanth reunite: A study in contrasting star journeys

When Sattam Oru Iruttarai (literal translation: the law is a dark room), a 1981 Tamil film, was being remade as Andhaa Kaanoon, the first choice to play the vigilante protagonist was Mithun Chkaraborty. Chakraborty had emerged as a big and bankable actor who could do action and dance with equal ease.

But, it seems, Amitabh Bachchan, at the peak of his stardom at that time, suggested Rajinikanth for the role and himself offered to play a cameo.

“Amitji suggested my name and promised to do the guest role if they cast me. That’s how I landed that