Record-breaking real estate IPOs in India raise Rs 13,500 cr in 2024

Record-breaking real estate IPOs in India raise Rs 13,500 cr in 2024

The growth is driven by robust housing demand, increased office leasing activity, expansion efforts by flexible space operators, and a rise in tourism

Aneeka Chatterjee
Oct 29 2024

India's real estate sector is experiencing robust growth, underscored by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) that signal economic optimism and ample market liquidity. As of October 20, 2024, there have been 123 IPOs, already exceeding the total for 2023. This momentum has translated into a substantial capital influx, with real estate IPOs raising close to Rs 13,500 crore in 2024, nearly twice the amount raised in the previous year, according to Colliers India.
 
Moreover, retail and institutional investor participation is rising, boosting corporate earnings and market credibility. Since 2010, 47 real estate IPOs have listed, raising over Rs
Topics : Real Estate IPOs REITs corporate earnings

