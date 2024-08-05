Business Standard
Recreating magic of single-screen: UP looks to revive closed cinema halls

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to draft a blueprint to revive cinemas and facilitate construction of multiplexes and single-screen movie halls

There are around 156 standalone cinema halls and 78 multiplexes in Uttar Pradesh, which is looking to position itself as a favourable filmmaking destination with the proposed Noida Film City
There are around 156 standalone cinema halls and 78 multiplexes in Uttar Pradesh, which is looking to position itself as a favourable filmmaking destination with the proposed Noida Film City

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

After handing over the proposed 1,000 acre Noida Film City project earlier this year to a consortium that includes Hindi film producer Boney Kapoor, Uttar Pradesh is now looking to revive closed cinema halls in the state.

At present, there are around 156 standalone cinema halls and 78 multiplexes in the state, which is looking to position itself as a favourable filmmaking destination with the proposed Noida Film City. It already provides a slew of benefits to filmmakers who shoot their projects in UP, cast local artistes, and make films in vernacular languages.

However, according to estimates, 800 standalone

Topics : cinemas noida film industry Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

