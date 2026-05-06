Reliance Industries plans Jamnagar refinery shutdown starting late May

The government is ensuring refineries in the country do not shut down at the same time to guarantee fuel availability in the domestic market amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), during an inter-ministerial briefing. A refinery shutdown takes around three to four weeks to conclude.

Reliance operates the world’s largest integrated single-site refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a crude processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd).

“We try to ensure all refinery shutdowns don’t happen at one time so that supplies for the domestic market are not affected. Right now, Nayara Energy is under shutdown and it will come back by the middle of this month. Reliance shutdown will start then,” said Sharma.

Russia-backed Nayara Energy had shut its 400,000-barrels-per-day refinery for maintenance from April 9. Meanwhile, the Indian government in March had directed refineries operating in the country to maximise liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production as the country scrambles to secure cooking gas supplies.