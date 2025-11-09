Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea ask govt for entire 6GHz band

Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, and the Cellular Operators Association of India have made a pitch to the government, demanding that the entire 6GHz band, with 1200MHz of spectrum, be allocated through auction for mobile communications, and not be divided with others for low-powered delicensed wifi use.

This, they say, will help the government in fulfilling its vision of taking a global lead in 6G in terms of an early rollout of world-class networks and indigenous technology development.

They are also pushing for doubling the period of validity of spectrum not only in the case of future