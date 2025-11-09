Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea ask govt for entire 6GHz band

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea ask govt for entire 6GHz band

Say it will help fulfil vision of taking global lead in 6G

telecom, TRAI
premium

DoT had recommended that the lower band, of 500MHz, will be delicensed for use by wifi operators.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, and the Cellular Operators Association of India have made a pitch to the government, demanding that the entire 6GHz band, with 1200MHz of spectrum, be allocated through auction for mobile communications, and not be divided with others for low-powered delicensed wifi use. 
This, they say, will help the government in fulfilling its vision of taking a global lead in 6G in terms of an early rollout of world-class networks and indigenous technology development. 
They are also pushing for doubling the period of validity of spectrum not only in the case of future
Topics : Reliance Jio Vodafone Idea RCom Bharti Airtel board TRAI spectrum DoT
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon