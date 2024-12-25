Retail's balancing act: Customer's fickle loyalty in the phygital age

Omnichannel shopping, or the phygital (physical and digital) experience, is gaining traction as the preferred way to shop among Indian consumers, who are increasingly forsaking physical stores. However, customer loyalty is becoming increasingly fickle, as consumers frequently switch brands and retailers.

While the percentage of respondents who are optimistic about the Indian economy has remained stagnant for over a year (with around 76 per cent expressing optimism), there is a gaping gender disparity.

In the last quarter of the calendar year 2024, women’s sentiment on the economy dropped by 8 per cent, while that of men increased by 6 per