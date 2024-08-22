RIL, Aditya Birla Group race to capture India's growing consumption market

Indian conglomerates have had some presence in the domestic consumer space for a while, but they are now looking at the entire space with a new vision, doubling down on their investments in this sphere.



For instance, both Reliance Industries (RIL) and Aditya Birla Group (ABG) are in a race, with a fair share of the growing consumption theme in the country on top of their minds. Both companies' new businesses have emphasis on segments within the consumer space, with Aditya Birla Group recently announcing its entry into the jewellery retail space. This announcement came just a