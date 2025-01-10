Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Risky bet: Mining fatalities decline, but safety remains elusive

Risky bet: Mining fatalities decline, but safety remains elusive

In recent years, the number of fatalities has come down as the government has cracked down on illegal rat hole mining

Mining, Accident
Premium

Shreya JaiShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As rescuers raced against time to save six workers trapped in a flooded rat hole mine in Assam, the tragic incident, as it unfolds, has once again trained the spotlight on mining related accidents in the country. 
Although the count of such incidents has come down over the years after government crackdown, foot hills of northeast and other mine rich states are still dotted with rat holes in which miners crawl and descend as much as 200 to 300 feet to extract coal.
But not every pickaxe strike at coal seam results in coal extraction. It sometimes leads to groundwater bursting,
Topics : mines minerals iron ore miners Accidents

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon