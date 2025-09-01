Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

Employees of real money gaming (RMG) companies are facing layoffs after the new online gaming law banned all RMG formats such as ludo, poker and rummy. Gaming majors including Games24x7 and Baazi Games are in the process of laying off more than 50 per cent of their staff, sources said.

The layoffs follow a complete shutdown of the RMG business at several companies. This has prompted firms to introduce steep cost cuts even as they pivot to newer business ventures, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Games24x7 has a workforce of more than 700 employees, while Baazi Games’