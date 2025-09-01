Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Ashok Leyland's partnership with China's CALB will drive next-gen battery manufacturing for EVs and energy storage, with ₹5,000 cr investment

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the backdrop of improving bilateral relations, Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group’s flagship company and India’s second-largest commercial vehicle maker, has entered into an exclusive long-term partnership with China’s CALB Group, a leading battery technology firm.
 
The collaboration will involve an investment of over ₹5,000 crore over the next seven to ten years in developing and manufacturing next-generation batteries for both automotive and non-automotive applications, including energy storage systems. The plan also includes localisation of battery manufacturing in India.
 
The move will not only provide for Ashok Leyland and subsidiary Switch’s own electric vehicle portfolio, but will also cater to non-captive demand in the entire automotive sector as well as in the energy storage sector.
 
 
“Ashok Leyland is deeply committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility in India in full alignment with the government’s vision. Our strategic partnership with CALB is a significant step towards creating a localised battery supply chain in India to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in India and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland.
 
This is considered as a step towards the company's ambition to be a leading player in creating an electrification ecosystem in the country, in alignment with the government's vision of creating a sustainable and green economy.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Muted industry volume outlook may cap further gains for Ashok Leylandpremium

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Aug 21: India Cements, Clean Science, Railtel, Aurobindo

Dheeraj Hinduja

Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland set to rev up West Asia growth plans

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Profit up 19.4% at ₹657.7 cr on record volumes

 
“In the initial phase, the new battery business shall focus on the automotive sector, and then move to non-automotive areas as well, including energy storage systems. A Global Centre of Excellence will be created to serve as a hub for research and development, fostering innovation in battery materials, recycling, battery management systems, and advanced manufacturing processes," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland.
 
This partnership marks yet another milestone for Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Group’s ongoing commitment towards electrification, with investments across Electric Vehicles, Electric Mobility-as-a-Service, Charging Equipment, Vehicle Financing and Leasing, and other areas, the company said in a statement.
 
The agreements were signed by Agarwal and Jacky Liu, chief executive officer, CALB (HK) Co, in presence of Shom Hinduja, president, Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives, Hinduja Group.
 
Ashok Leyland is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the thirteenth largest manufacturer of trucks.
 
On the other hand, CALB is a global leader in new energy technology. As battery expert, it develops a comprehensive energy operation system with a continuous focus on leading technological innovation and the strength of large-scale intelligent manufacturing. This provides complete product solutions and full life cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage.
 
CALB has established several industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen, Meishan, Handan, as well as in Europe and ASEAN. 
 

More From This Section

Pawan Munjal

Lower GST on 2Ws will boost affordability, aid buyers: Hero MotoCorp chief

Coal India

Coal India fined ₹10.72 lakh for non-compliance with Sebi directives

Nita Ambani

Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

startup funding investment

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to strengthen global delivery centres

Telecom industry, telecom sector

NSE, BSE impose ₹673,780 fine on MTNL for non-compliance of Sebi norms

Topics : Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland Auto Electric Vehicles Battery makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon