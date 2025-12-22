Monday, December 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Routine jobs to be eliminated as AI use grows, says Infosys founder Murthy

Routine jobs to be eliminated as AI use grows, says Infosys founder Murthy

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said AI and other new technologies will eliminate routine work, but productivity gains can create jobs if workers learn to use and master these tools

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

His remarks come amid widespread concerns that AI-led automation could reduce workforce requirements and replace jobs across industries

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Routine jobs across the industry are expected to be eliminated as the use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), gains ground in India, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said on Monday.
 
Emerging technologies like AI are expected to introduce better productivity to workplaces and their assisted use will allow companies to further expand, he explained.  
 
Such technologies could improve career prospects and generate additional jobs in the country, provided the workforce acquires the necessary skills to master them, he added.
 
“The key thing we Indians have to accept is that whenever we use a new technology, some routine job(s) will be lost. But as long as we use those technologies in an assistive manner, your corporation will grow. Your work productivity will improve,” Murthy said. He was speaking at The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay’s Techfest.
   
His remarks come amid widespread concerns that AI-led automation could reduce workforce requirements and replace jobs across industries.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari

Knowledge key for India to become $5 trillion economy, says Gadkari

Artificial Intelligence

India regains favour, China slips to underweight allocation: BofA survey

Gopi Sirineni, founder, president and CEO of Axiado

Axiado raises over $100 million to scale AI-driven security globally

security camera, surveillance, crime, video

How thieves used Google Maps to carry out robberies in three states

A ChatGPT OpenAI virtual assistant webpage chatbot on a laptop computer

OpenAI reports better margins on business sales amid push for AI dominance

 
“The point is that… the technology which we provide, will help the corporation grow, and that growth will bring better prospects to employees, it will create more and more jobs, as long as you become the master of that technology,” he added.
 
Citing the example of India’s banking sector, Murthy noted that the adoption of technology to scale core banking systems from the 1980s led to a significant expansion of the sector.
 
He said that when core banking solutions were automated in the United Kingdom in the 1970s, trade unions initially opposed the move, but sustained dialogue among researchers, industry and unions eventually helped them recognise the benefits of the new technology.
 
“...By automating core banking activities, one could go home on time, because those days, people were unable to close the book even at 10pm,” he added.
 

More From This Section

scrap metal

India's ferrous scrap imports jump 45% in FY26 as domestic supply lags

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC keeps Powergrid tender ban on KEC in abeyance, allows bids

Universal Music, Devraj Sanyal

India's paid music market to hit high notes in next 5 yrs: Universal Musicpremium

holiday travel health tips

Thailand pips UAE to emerges as top New Year destination for Indians

artificial intelligence, AI,

India Inc believes AI enhances productivity, quality of work: EY report

Topics : Artificial intelligence Narayana Murthy IIT Bombay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon