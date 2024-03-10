Rs 2.5 trn smart metering play has Adani, Tatas walking different paths

Tata Power and Adani Energy Solutions, the country’s two major private distribution companies, have adopted different approaches when it comes to the Rs 2.5 trillion smart metering business.



India aims to install 250 million smart meters under multiple schemes nationwide. According to industry executives, when calculated at the cost of meter plus maintenance revenue of Rs 10,000 each, it offers a market size of Rs 2.5 trillion.



Despite the revenue opportunity, not everyone is excited. “City circles are where we are interested. We are not very aggressive in this market as we understand the difficulties of it,” Sanjay Kumar Banga,