Saudi Arabia cuts crude rates as India buys more oil from the US, Russia

Saudi Arabia is offering more competitive rates amid widening discounts of $5-7 per barrel offered on Russian Urals barrels and a surge in purchases of US crude oil by India

India has switched to discounted Russian grades like Urals, which is somewhat similar in quality to higher-priced Middle East grades, threatening the dominance of Gulf crude oil since 2022.

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Sliding rates of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, one of India’s biggest fuel suppliers and a benchmark for other Gulf producers, to multi-year lows reflect a new-found assertiveness in India’s approach to sourcing the fuel and its ability to extract better terms from its traditional fuel suppliers by increasing purchases from newer ones in Russia and the United States (US), according to industry sources and company documents. 
Saudi Arabia has slashed the premiums on the official selling price (OSP) of Arab Light, a benchmark export grade, to the lowest in nearly five years and offered a big discount on Arab
