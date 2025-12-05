Saudi Arabia cuts crude rates as India buys more oil from the US, Russia

Sliding rates of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, one of India’s biggest fuel suppliers and a benchmark for other Gulf producers, to multi-year lows reflect a new-found assertiveness in India’s approach to sourcing the fuel and its ability to extract better terms from its traditional fuel suppliers by increasing purchases from newer ones in Russia and the United States (US), according to industry sources and company documents.

Saudi Arabia has slashed the premiums on the official selling price (OSP) of Arab Light, a benchmark export grade, to the lowest in nearly five years and offered a big discount on Arab