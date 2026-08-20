SC retains 1978 industry test for old disputes, leaves new labour code open

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that its nearly 50-year-old interpretation of “industry” in the landmark Bangalore Water Supply judgment will not automatically apply to disputes under the new Industrial Relations Code (IRC), 2020.

The ruling creates a distinction between old and new labour disputes. In essence, while the 1978 judgment cast a wide net over what counted as an industry, the ruling allows a fresh framework to decide that question, rather than automatically applying the old test.

The cases arising under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, will continue to be decided using the broad test laid down in 1978.

But courts will have to interpret the definition of “industry” under the new IRC independently, rather than treating the earlier judgment as the starting point.

The nine-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, delivered a divided verdict on several aspects of the case.

The issue before the Bench was the meaning of “industry” under Section 2(j) of the 1947 Act. In Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board v A Rajappa, a seven-judge Bench led by Justice V R Krishna Iyer had given the term a wide meaning.

It held then that an activity would qualify as an industry if it was organised and systematic, involved cooperation between employers and employees, and produced goods or services to satisfy human needs.

The “triple test” brought several establishments, including hospitals, educational institutions and municipalities, within the scope of labour law.

Only core sovereign functions such as the judiciary, defence and law enforcement were excluded.

The new IRC, which came into force in November 2025, contains its own definition of “industry” under Section 2(p). The majority, led by CJI Kant and supported by Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi, held that the interpretation of Section 2(j) cannot be treated as the foundation for interpreting Section 2(p). Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi agreed with the majority on this aspect.

“The future of ‘industry’ in Section 2(p) of IRC is not burdened by the interpretation of 2(j) in the Industrial Disputes Act,” CJI Kant said.

However, the ruling does not disturb pending or concluded matters under the old law. CJI Kant said proceedings before courts, tribunals and labour authorities under the 1947 Act must continue to be decided in accordance with the Bangalore Water Supply judgment.

“Pending cases, past awards and concluded settlements continue to be governed by the 1978 test. The real consequence is for the future, because the Court has said the 1978 decision is not to be treated as a sweeping anchor for the new Code. Employers therefore get a fresh slate under the Code, while workers keep the protection they already had,” said Indranil D Deshmukh, partner (head - disputes), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Deshmukh, however, cautioned that his comments were based on media reports as the full judgments and opinions were awaited.

“Industry” under Section 2(j), he said, was a defined statutory expression and not simply the word in its ordinary sense. The Supreme Court had given it a specific legal meaning, which was why dictionary definitions had never been determinative.

Impact on employers and workers

The immediate impact of the ruling is therefore limited, but its longer-term implications could be significant.

“The immediate effect of the judgment is limited but important. Pending proceedings under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 will continue to be governed by the broad test laid down in Bangalore Water Supply. Employers cannot use this judgment to reopen concluded matters or avoid liability in pending disputes under the old law,” said Rishabh Gandhi, founder, Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates.

He said this was particularly relevant for hospitals, educational institutions, charitable bodies and government instrumentalities, whose status as “industry” had often been contested.

“The more significant impact is prospective. The Supreme Court has made it clear that the interpretation of ‘industry’ under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 must be undertaken independently. The wide interpretation developed under the 1947 Act cannot automatically be imported into the new Code,” Gandhi said.

Mathuvanthy Mathavan, partner, Poovayya & Co, said the impact on industry would initially be limited because the new approach would operate prospectively.

“The immediate impact on industry will be limited, as the reformulated test is held to be applicable only prospectively. Pending disputes under the Industrial Disputes Act will continue to be governed by the Bangalore Water Supply test,” she said.

As for the IRC, Mathavan said the Supreme Court had made it clear that its definition of “industry” would have to be interpreted independently, based on the Code’s own language and context.

Dissent

Justice B V Nagarathna, however, took a sharply different view. Along with Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, she held that the reference against the 1978 judgment was unwarranted. She favoured retaining its broad interpretation to protect workers.

Nagarathna said liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation had transformed the workplace and made strong labour protections more important. She also rejected the argument that government involvement automatically made an activity a sovereign function.

“The state engages in many activities which are not, in a strict sense, sovereign. Mainly because a function is performed by the state does not mean it would be exempted from the definition of industry. Justice Iyer’s interpretation was the correct law,” she said.

She also endorsed the Dominant Nature Test, under which the principal activity of an organisation carrying out multiple functions is examined to determine whether it is an industry.

Justice Datta said there was no reason to unsettle the 1978 position.

“Institutional credibility lies in respecting finality and not in perpetuating doubt,” he said.

The verdict thus preserves the broad 1978 protection for legacy disputes while leaving the scope of “industry” under the new labour regime open for courts to develop in future cases.