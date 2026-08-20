Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchTempsens Instruments IPOSajjan Kumar Death NewsTata Motors stockAmazon Alexa+BWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayWomen's Hockey World Cup 2026
Home / India News / Police can't probe PCPNDT Act offences, designated authorities must: SC

Police can't probe PCPNDT Act offences, designated authorities must: SC

The PCPNDT Act was enacted with the intent to prohibit the use of prenatal diagnostic techniques for determination of the sex of the foetus

gavel law cases

The top court said the PCPNDT Act concerns matters that are technical and which may require medical knowledge and sensitivity. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that police cannot investigate offences under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The PCPNDT Act was enacted with the intent to prohibit the use of prenatal diagnostic techniques for determination of the sex of the foetus.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh held that authorities designated under the law must take action in such cases.

The top court said the PCPNDT Act concerns matters that are technical and which may require medical knowledge and sensitivity.

"Police are not meant to be the investigators for the purposes of this Act," the bench said, adding that police can only play a supplementary role according to the provisions.

 

Also Read

UGC

UGC equity regulations 2026 under reconsideration: Centre tells SC

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court, in a ruling on August 6, found former journalist Tarun Tejpal guilty of rape and sexual harassment.

Tarun Tejpal moves SC challenging Bombay HC conviction in 2013 rape case

SC, Supreme Court

SC rejects 1978 expansive definition of 'industry' for 2020 labour code

SC, Supreme Court

SC dismisses Centre's review plea in GST ITC case vs Airtel, Indus

Supreme Court

SC seeks Centre's roadmap to institutionalise NTA after NEET paper leaks

"The restriction applies only to offences under this Act and does not restrict the police's power to investigate and to prosecute independent offences disclosed in the substantive criminal law," the bench said.

The apex court's judgement came in a case concerning the police's power to register FIRs and investigate offences under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994.

A detailed judgement is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar, ex-Congress MP convicted in 1984 riots case, dies at 80

gavel

Live-in relationship akin to marriage, parents can't interfere: Delhi HC

Manipur Protest, Protest

NRC before Census: Manipur defers census training as protests intensify

SIM card, SIM cards, mobile sim cards

Govt limits SIM cards to nine per person: Here's what the rules say

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke

Ministers' dogs get better facilities: Dipke on condition of govt schools

Topics : Supreme Court pregnancy Sex determination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:00 PM IST