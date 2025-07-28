Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / SCL fabricates 20 indigenous semiconductor chips designed by students

36 more chips designed by students in the pipeline

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

The Semiconductor Lab (SCL) at Mohali has completed the fabrication of 20 semiconductor chips designed by students from across 17 Indian engineering institutes, including the Indian Institute of Technology at Jammu and Indore, sources said.
 
These chips are now ready for tape-out and will soon be tested, the sources told Business Standard.
 
In addition to these, 36 more chips designed in India by students are at various stages of fabrication at SCL, and are likely to be ready for tape-out in the next six months, they added.
 
SCL Mohali had started offering end-to-end fabrication, testing and packaging support for chip
