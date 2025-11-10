Securing India's Apple pie: Will Trump's China tilt hit iPhone exports?

Apple Inc’s calculated gamble to strengthen iPhone production in India, with a substantial share being shipped to the United States, despite tariff uncertainties, has so far paid off.

In the first half of 2025-26 (FY26), the Cupertino-headquartered company exported $10 billion worth of iPhones from India — growing by a staggering 75 per cent over last year, and hitting a new milestone in exports.

Apple Inc vendors say if the momentum continues, then by the end of FY26, India could easily account for one-fourth of the world’s iPhone production by value. Exports could hit over $22 billion, and another $6