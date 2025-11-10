Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Securing India's Apple pie: Will Trump's China tilt hit iPhone exports?

Securing India's Apple pie: Will Trump's China tilt hit iPhone exports?

India currently enjoys a duty advantage over China in mobile exports to the US. It exports at zero duty; China paid 20 per cent

iphone store, apple store
premium

Between FY23 and FY25, 75% of the cumulative incentives of $1 billion disbursed under the pli scheme went ­to Apple’s three iPhone assemblers

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Inc’s calculated gamble to strengthen iPhone production in India, with a substantial share being shipped to the United States, despite tariff uncertainties, has so far paid off.
 
In the first half of 2025-26 (FY26), the Cupertino-headquartered company exported $10 billion worth of iPhones from India — growing by a staggering 75 per cent over last year, and hitting a new milestone in exports.
 
Apple Inc vendors say if the momentum continues, then by the end of FY26, India could easily account for one-fourth of the world’s iPhone production by value. Exports could hit over $22 billion, and another $6
Topics : Donald Trump Apple China iPhone
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon