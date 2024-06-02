Business Standard
Selling like hot cakes: Online sales blaze as consumers click to stay cool

One of the main players in the quick commerce space- Swiggy Instamart, has witnessed a sharp rise in sales of juices, cold drinks, and ice creams

Peerzada Abrar, Akshara Srivastava, Aryaman Gupta, Sharleen Dsouza, Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Online sales have surged during the heatwave, with consumers opting to stay indoors to avoid the scorching heat and shop online instead.

The orders reflect the harsh temperatures — ice creams, lassis, juices, and cold drinks. Given that they are cooped up indoors, orders for books, games, and snacks such as biscuits have also risen sharply.
 
“As the mercury rises, we’ve noticed a growing number of users turning to Swiggy Instamart for quick deliveries of ice cream, juices, water, ice cubes, instant drink mixes, lassis, and other refreshing items right to their doorstep,” said a spokesperson for Swiggy in a statement.
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

