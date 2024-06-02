Selling like hot cakes: Online sales blaze as consumers click to stay cool

Online sales have surged during the heatwave, with consumers opting to stay indoors to avoid the scorching heat and shop online instead.

The orders reflect the harsh temperatures — ice creams, lassis, juices, and cold drinks. Given that they are cooped up indoors, orders for books, games, and snacks such as biscuits have also risen sharply.



“As the mercury rises, we’ve noticed a growing number of users turning to Swiggy Instamart for quick deliveries of ice cream, juices, water, ice cubes, instant drink mixes, lassis, and other refreshing items right to their doorstep,” said a spokesperson for Swiggy in a statement.