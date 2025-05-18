Semicon 2.0: India eyes 5% slice of global semiconductor chip pie by 2030

The central government is aiming for a 5 per cent share of global semiconductor chip production by the end of 2030 as it readies for the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission — Semicon 2.0. It has already committed disbursements from the $10 billion it earlier announced as incentives for prospective semiconductor fabrication (fab) players, as well as Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) companies. As many as five projects are already eligible under the scheme.

A senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said: “We have just