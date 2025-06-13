Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Services generates bulk of India's jobs, increases gap with manufacturing

Services generates bulk of India's jobs, increases gap with manufacturing

Services employment creation has been robust in FY25 amid concern over impact of artificial intelligence

job, job hunt, job search
premium

India needs to create around 8 million jobs a year for its growing working age population

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the doom and gloom about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the software industry, the services sector still carries the burden of job creation in India.
 
For every job created by the manufacturing sector in FY25, services generated nearly three, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy surveys. Manufacturing jobs are important because they are seen as a way to provide gainful employment to a large number of individuals who may have low education levels. The gap between the share of services and manufacturing jobs is increasing. 
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Number Wise India services sector services sectors manufacturing jobs Jobs in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon