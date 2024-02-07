Shah Rukh Khan vs Sunny Deol in the battle for India's cement demand

After ‘The Great Khali’ and before him Big B put their weight behind it, the Indian cement industry has brought on board two other celebrities to solidify its growth.

Of the top four companies, which collectively hold more than half of India’s market share, two have pitted Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol against each other. One of them, Shree Cement , has also revamped its brand identity, with ‘Bangur’ as its master brand.

The industry's renewed emphasis on its reach and image mirrors two trends: the anticipated robust growth in cement demand and the shift in its consumer