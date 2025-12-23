SHANTI Bill sets out safety protocols for private sector in nuclear power

With the new nuclear energy legislation SHANTI — short for Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India — finally coming into force, India is set to enter a new phase of global nuclear power generation and commerce.

The Bill is armed with provisions that seek to strike a balance between a stable and predictable investment environment for rapid capacity creation and a strong regulatory regime ensuring safety and security of critical infrastructure and its operations.

While the basic framework has been put in place, critical questions remain on how it will translate into actual generation, and how