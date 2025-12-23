Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SHANTI Bill sets out safety protocols for private sector in nuclear power

SHANTI Bill sets out safety protocols for private sector in nuclear power

SHANTI nuclear law opens nuclear power to private companies through licensing and safety authorisations, while keeping strategic functions with the state and reshaping operator and supplier liability

Nuclear Energy
premium

Nuclear Energy. (Representational image from Pexels)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the new nuclear energy legislation SHANTI — short for Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India — finally coming into force, India is set to enter a new phase of global nuclear power generation and commerce.
 
The Bill is armed with provisions that seek to strike a balance between a stable and predictable investment environment for rapid capacity creation and a strong regulatory regime ensuring safety and security of critical infrastructure and its operations.
 
While the basic framework has been put in place, critical questions remain on how it will translate into actual generation, and how
Topics : Nuclear energy private sector Power Sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon