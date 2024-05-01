Ships moved 9% faster at Indian major ports in FY24 as infra improves

India’s major ports in Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) took 48 hours to unload cargo: A 9 per cent improvement in turnaround time compared to 52.9 hours the year before as infrastructure and processes improve.

“Faster movement through major ports has also resulted in a higher cargo loading ability as well, as major ports saw a 4.5 per cent increase in total traffic at 819 million metric tonnes (mmt) in FY24,” said a senior government officer.

Major ports are owned by the central government through the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways, while non-major ones are with state governments and private