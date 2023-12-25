Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shops must have 60% Kannada language nameplates by Feb 28: BBMP chief

After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners," Tushar Giri Nath said

Kirana stores, retailers, shops, payment, credit, delivery

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has said that by February 28, commercial stores under the administrative body need to install 60 percent Kannada language nameplates, which, if failing to do so, will attract legal action.
Addressing a meeting at Malleswaram IPP hall with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike regarding the mandatory use of Kannada language in the nameplates of all types of commercial shops under the corporation, he said that a meeting will be held with all the zonal commissioners regarding the mandatory use of Kannada language on the name plates and appropriate directions will be given.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all the commercial shops on these roads will be surveyed zone wise. After the survey a notice will be given to the shops that do not use 60% Kannada language. After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners," Tushar Giri Nath said.
He also pressed that strict action will be taken against those who do not put up Kannada nameplates at shop fronts and work will be done to effectively implement the government order and the corporation circular.
"Legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by February 28. Accordingly, shop fronts that do not use Kannada language on nameplates will be suspended as per the law and then their license will be cancelled," he added.
"The big malls coming up in the city should be consulted immediately and Kannada language should be adopted in the nameplates in all the shops in the malls within 15-20 days. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken as per law," he added.
Deputy Commissioner Manjunatha Swamy, Chief Engineer Praveen Lingaya, State President of Karnataka rakshana vedike Narayan Gowda, representatives of Kannada Sangh and other officials were present in the meeting.

Also Read

Karnataka dy CM Shivkumar visits Bengaluru to review heavy rain situation

Corruption embedded in Congress' DNA: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

Karnataka minister pitches for 3 more Dy Chief Ministers ahead of LS polls

Govt withdraws DNA Technology regulation bill, 2019 from Lok Sabha

Almost normal: Consumer sentiment soared to near pre-pandemic levels in Nov

Chhattisgarh govt tightens norms on utilisation of funds released from DMF

India set to acquire five lithium blocks in Argentina spotted by KABIL

India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov 2023: Worldsteel

Office demand jumps 92% in Oct-Dec in top 6 cities in 2023: Colliers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ration shops kannada cause Karnataka government Karnataka Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon