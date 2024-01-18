Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Should railways revise approach towards general, sleeper class travellers?

According to estimated figures based on the FY24 Budget, passenger travel in the general and second classes, which account for a bulk of mass transit, is lower than it was in 2008-09

train railway station
Premium

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
On the evening of November 10 last year, two days before Diwali, the busy Ring Road next to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate Inter-state Bus Terminus was at a near-standstill. Scores of people were trying to board some half a dozen buses, and the queues spilled over onto the road.

Rakesh, a daily-wage worker from Delhi’s Shakurbasti area, was in the crowd, scampering for a seat on a bus that would take him to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. He caught his breath to say: “I wanted to take the train. But we just came here from the railway station; it is

Also Read

Super App for Indian Railways ticketing, train tracking to be launched soon

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

Indian Railways to add new 'anti-injury' feature to passenger coaches

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

Passenger trains in India are getting slower, and your trips longer

Highest ever tally: Over 141K firms incorporated in FY24 so far, shows data

Don't park planes in remote bays during flight delays: MoCA to airlines

IndiGo schedule to be back to normal by next week: CEO Pieter Elbers

'Strict' action if airlines violate new rules, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

12 Gw pumped storage hydropower projects get govt's green signal

Topics : train journey take two Travel Indian Railways Ticketless travellers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon