Should railways revise approach towards general, sleeper class travellers?

On the evening of November 10 last year, two days before Diwali, the busy Ring Road next to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate Inter-state Bus Terminus was at a near-standstill. Scores of people were trying to board some half a dozen buses, and the queues spilled over onto the road.

Rakesh, a daily-wage worker from Delhi’s Shakurbasti area, was in the crowd, scampering for a seat on a bus that would take him to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. He caught his breath to say: “I wanted to take the train. But we just came here from the railway station; it is