Sick units in Uttar Pradesh to make way for auto industry, IT parks

Uttar Pradesh is working on a road map to develop automobile industries and information technology (IT) parks on the idle land of defunct textile mills.

The blueprint, which will be implemented by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), aims to contribute to the state’s $1 trillion economy target. It includes the acquisition of land for allotment to private companies for setting up new industrial entities, such as solar energy plants, IT parks, textile and garment units, automobile industries, and electric vehicle (EV) clusters etc.

According to UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer Mayur Maheshwari, the Yogi Adityanath government plans to utilise