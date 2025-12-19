Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Smartphones fuel 38% jump in electronics export in FY26, shows data

Smartphones fuel 38% jump in electronics export in FY26, shows data

India's electronics exports surged 38% to $31 billion in April-November FY26, led by smartphones and Apple iPhones, narrowing the gap with petroleum exports

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Electronic exports, led by smartphones, reached $31 billion in the first eight months this financial year (FY26), showing an increase of 38 per cent over the same period in 2024-25, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
Among the top 30 export items, this sector is India’s fastest-growing area in the eight-month period. 
Of the export in electronics, 60 per cent was contributed by smartphones, which rang up $18.7 billion. Of that, Apple exported iPhones worth $14 billion, which constituted more than 45 per cent of the export value of electronic items. Smartphone exports have been increasing
Topics : Apple iPhone Consumer electronics smartphones PLI scheme Electronics industry
