Smartphones fuel 38% jump in electronics export in FY26, shows data

Electronic exports, led by smartphones, reached $31 billion in the first eight months this financial year (FY26), showing an increase of 38 per cent over the same period in 2024-25, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Among the top 30 export items, this sector is India’s fastest-growing area in the eight-month period.

Of the export in electronics, 60 per cent was contributed by smartphones, which rang up $18.7 billion. Of that, Apple exported iPhones worth $14 billion, which constituted more than 45 per cent of the export value of electronic items. Smartphone exports have been increasing