SMEV offers last ditch solution to government to resolve fame 2 issue

In a final attempt to settle the contentious matter stemming from the Department of Heavy Industries’ notice directing 12 electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies to either repay the subsidy or face penal action, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has presented a two-pronged solution.

SMEV has urged the government to extend and defer the 50 per cent localisation deadline, originally set for 2021 as a prerequisite for accessing Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) subsidies, to the third quarter of 2022, by when most pl