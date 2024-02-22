Sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi on the block for Rs 325 crore

It is not every day that a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi is up for sale. Home to among the who’s who of India and the heart of the country’s power centre, this is, after all, one of the most coveted addresses.

One sprawling bungalow here has recently been put on the block and is being sold through Sotheby's International Realty. The asking price is Rs 325 crore.

With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms (plus a smaller one), a swimming pool, an expansive driveway and multiple family lounges, this property boasts a total area of over one acre: 13,670 sq ft (0.3 acres) internally