Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi on the block for Rs 325 crore

Given their scarcity, JLL projects properties in Lutyens Bungalow Zone will come up for sale only once a year over the next 4 to 5 years

Real estate, loans, funds, investment, investors, realty, property
Premium

LBZ, a 2,800-hectare (6,919-acre) enclave in Lutyens' Delhi, houses government residences and offices

Aneeka ChatterjeeSanket Koul Bengaluru/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is not every day that a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi is up for sale. Home to among the who’s who of India and the heart of the country’s power centre, this is, after all, one of the most coveted addresses.

One sprawling bungalow here has recently been put on the block and is being sold through Sotheby's International Realty. The asking price is Rs 325 crore.

With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms (plus a smaller one), a swimming pool, an expansive driveway and multiple family lounges, this property boasts a total area of over one acre: 13,670 sq ft (0.3 acres) internally

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Year ender 2023: Here's a look at top critical tech deals between India, US

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

Uttar Pradesh govt to tap into CSR funds for development projects

GenAI may disappoint in short term due to talent mismatch, biz expectations

Space leasing for light manufacturing activities rises 23% in 2023: C&W

'Sidbi's outstanding to MFI sector to touch Rs 10,000 cr this fiscal'

Space industry says easing of FDI norms will pave way for innovation

Topics : Delhi Lutyens Real Estate Realty government bungalows property deals property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon