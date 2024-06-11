Business Standard
Steel demand expected to grow in range of 9-12% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

The demand will be supported by steady growth in the end-user industries such as automobile and infrastructure sectors, the rating agency said in a report on Tuesday

The agency forecasts the steel demand growth in the range of 9-12 per cent year-on-year for FY25, it said. Bloomberg Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

The steel demand is expected to grow in the range of 9-12 per cent during the ongoing 2024-25 fiscal, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
The demand will be supported by steady growth in the end-user industries such as automobile and infrastructure sectors, the rating agency said in a report on Tuesday.
The agency forecasts the steel demand growth in the range of 9-12 per cent year-on-year for FY25, it said.
 
"Raw material and finished goods prices are expected to be range-bound on a moderate recovery in global demand. Domestic players are likely to see stable credit metrics, due to higher profitability and improved operating cash flows amid debt-led capex," Rohit Sadaka, Director and Head, Materials and Diversified Industrials at Ind-Ra, said.
The agency further said that it expects the global steel demand to be steady with some moderation in China demand due to its transition to low carbon initiatives and moderate demand from the European Union (EU) but supported by growth in emerging economies such as India.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

