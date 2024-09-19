Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Strong hybrid car sales in UP take off after registration tax waiver

Strong hybrid car sales in UP take off after registration tax waiver

The data revealed that the share of strong hybrid vehicles in total car sales in UP grew from 1.2 per cent in June to 3.3 per cent by August

Cars
Premium

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Monthly sales of strong hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh have more than doubled following the state government’s decision to scrap the registration tax on such vehicles from July 5. In contrast, electric car sales in the state have remained largely stagnant.

According to data from Jato Dynamics, reviewed by Business Standard, monthly electric car sales in UP showed little fluctuation, standing at 409, 496, 355, 430, and 387 units between April and August. By comparison, strong hybrid car sales in India’s most populous state jumped from 292, 239, and 390 units in April, May, and June, respectively,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon