Strong hybrid car sales in UP take off after registration tax waiver

Monthly sales of strong hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh have more than doubled following the state government’s decision to scrap the registration tax on such vehicles from July 5. In contrast, electric car sales in the state have remained largely stagnant.

According to data from Jato Dynamics, reviewed by Business Standard, monthly electric car sales in UP showed little fluctuation, standing at 409, 496, 355, 430, and 387 units between April and August. By comparison, strong hybrid car sales in India’s most populous state jumped from 292, 239, and 390 units in April, May, and June, respectively,