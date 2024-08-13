Business Standard
Sugarcane set to reclaim dominance as ethanol feedstock next year: Industry

Industry experts anticipate a shift back to sugarcane-based molasses as the primary feedstock for ethanol production next year, driven by expected surplus sugar supplies and calls to lift restrictions

sugarcane farmers
Premium

sugarcane farmers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
After ceding space to maize and broken rice, industry players believe that sugarcane-based molasses will regain its position as the pre-eminent feedstock in the ambitious ethanol blending program starting in the forthcoming ethanol supply year, which begins in November 2024.

In the ongoing supply year (2023-24), which ends in October, maize and broken rice have replaced sugarcane-based molasses as the main feedstock for producing ethanol to keep the blending program running.

This shift occurred after the Centre imposed restrictions on the production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice. Additionally, maize-based ethanol prices were raised mid-way

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

