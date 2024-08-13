Sugarcane set to reclaim dominance as ethanol feedstock next year: Industry

After ceding space to maize and broken rice, industry players believe that sugarcane-based molasses will regain its position as the pre-eminent feedstock in the ambitious ethanol blending program starting in the forthcoming ethanol supply year, which begins in November 2024.

In the ongoing supply year (2023-24), which ends in October, maize and broken rice have replaced sugarcane-based molasses as the main feedstock for producing ethanol to keep the blending program running.

This shift occurred after the Centre imposed restrictions on the production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice. Additionally, maize-based ethanol prices were raised mid-way