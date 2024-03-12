Surviving airbenders are trying to get wind energy back to its past glory

There has never been a dull year for wind energy in India, not in the last decade anyway. One of the earliest green energy solutions, which drew interest from film stars and cricketers, slowly lost its sheen. Foreign companies fled, local ones shut down, and the sector majors went back to the drawing board. In the middle of this, wind energy capacity addition fell to record lows. As the sector dusts itself and rises again, there are not many who have lived to tell the tale.



10 years of tempest



During the 2000s, the wind energy sector ran on a