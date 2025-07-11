Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto rate users and delivery workers: Here's how it works

“Everyone is being ranked — you, me, everyone,” says Rakesh Yadav (name changed), a Swiggy customer chat support executive. “Customers are ranked based on the frequency of orders and the number of returns or refunds they initiate. Delivery partners are ranked on their number and efficiency of deliveries.”

Yadav is referring to the internal systems at quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy, the Zomato-owned Blinkit and Zepto, which classify customers and delivery workers in ways that affect the quality of service users receive and the benefits or incentives delivery personnel get.

Customers: Valued or ‘fraud’?

Swiggy, for instance, groups its customers into