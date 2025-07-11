Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto rate users and delivery workers: Here's how it works

Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto rate users and delivery workers: Here's how it works

India's quick-commerce industry expected to grow threefold between 2024 and 2027, touching an estimated ₹1.5 trillion-₹1.7 trillion

ecommerce
premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Georgie KoitharaMd Kaifee Alam New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Everyone is being ranked — you, me, everyone,” says Rakesh Yadav (name changed), a Swiggy customer chat support executive. “Customers are ranked based on the frequency of orders and the number of returns or refunds they initiate. Delivery partners are ranked on their number and efficiency of deliveries.”
 
Yadav is referring to the internal systems at quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy, the Zomato-owned Blinkit and Zepto, which classify customers and delivery workers in ways that affect the quality of service users receive and the benefits or incentives delivery personnel get.
 
Customers: Valued or ‘fraud’? 
Swiggy, for instance, groups its customers into
Topics : take two Swiggy Blinkit Zepto
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon