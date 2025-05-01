Taiwan-based firm Inventec Corporation enters India with Dixon tie up

Taiwanese original design manufacturer giant Inventec Corporation is entering India through a joint venture (JV) with Dixon Technologies (India) to manufacture notebook personal computers (PCs), desktop PCs, desktop PC components, and servers.

In a stock exchange filing, Dixon said it will hold a 60 per cent stake in the JV, while the remaining 40 per cent will be owned by the Taiwanese company, which has over $20 billion in annual revenue. As part of the arrangement, Dixon will appoint three directors to the board, while its JV partner will appoint two.

The new JV will set up a separate plant