Home / Industry / News / Taiwan-based firm Inventec Corporation enters India with Dixon tie up

Taiwan-based firm Inventec Corporation enters India with Dixon tie up

The new JV will set up a separate plant in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, with an annual capacity of 2 million laptops and notebooks

The deal is strategically important for Dixon, which is already a beneficiary of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for information technology (IT) hardware products, including small servers.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Taiwanese original design manufacturer giant Inventec Corporation is entering India through a joint venture (JV) with Dixon Technologies (India) to manufacture notebook personal computers (PCs), desktop PCs, desktop PC components, and servers.
 
In a stock exchange filing, Dixon said it will hold a 60 per cent stake in the JV, while the remaining 40 per cent will be owned by the Taiwanese company, which has over $20 billion in annual revenue. As part of the arrangement, Dixon will appoint three directors to the board, while its JV partner will appoint two.
 
The new JV will set up a separate plant
Topics : joint ventures in India Dixon Technologies computers

