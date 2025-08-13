Tariff turbulence: Tanned hides, tug toys, trade sacks on Trump tightrope

On an overcast and muggy Friday afternoon, this reporter was walking towards the office of Mohammed Saif, owner of Bestochem, a Kanpur-based company that supplies chemicals for curing and manufacturing leather at tanneries in the city and nearby Unnao. We had just shaken hands and sat down in his modest one-room office to discuss the possible impact of the US’ 50 per cent tariff on leather exports when he said, “Aap galat waqt pe aaye hain” (You have come at the wrong time).

This reporter was puzzled. As the mind raced to find reasons why this was a bad time