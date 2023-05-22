close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Telcos service quality within set parameter, Airtel miss benchmarks: Trai

According to Trai's service quality norms, over 95 per cent calls made to customer care of telecom operators should be answered within 90 seconds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
TRAI

TRAI

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All telecom operators have been found compliant with benchmarks set around call drops but there may be a few areas where subscribers may be experiencing poor quality or service, telecom regulator Trai said on Monday.

According to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on the quality of mobile phone services for March 2023, Airtel call centre service did not meet the service quality benchmark in almost all of the telecom circles.

Customer care of BSNL and Vodafone Idea (VIL) failed to meet quality parameters in some circles.

"It is pertinent to mention that though all the service providers have met the network service quality-related benchmarks but there may be a few pockets or some days where users might experience poor quality or service since these benchmarks are measured on an average basis and assessed over the entire LSA (license service area or telecom circle) for a given quarter," Trai said in the report.

According to Trai's service quality norms, over 95 per cent calls made to customer care of telecom operators should be answered within 90 seconds.

The regulator found that Bharti Airtel's call centre's response took higher time than the set benchmark across all telecom circles except in Mumbai.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report

Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced

Give clear road map on fixing 5G connectivity issues: Trai to telcos

Need separate pan-India licence for Satellite Earth Station Gateways: TRAI

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Ports & shipping ministry to give financial aid to promoting green shipping

Mumbai third in Asia Pacific region in data centre capacity: Report

Industry body AIPMA asks govt to hike import duty on finished plastic goods

Delhi to host 44th Int'l Organization for Standardisation's plenary

AIPL gives on lease 70,000 sq ft space to corporates in South Delhi

BSNL customer care did not meet the criteria in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka circles. VIL customer care did not meet accessibility parameters in Kerala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TRAI telecom services Airtel

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

April macroeconomic data shows strong start for FY24: Finance Ministry

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read
Premium

Street unhappy over Siemens' plan to sell its low-voltage motor unit

Siemens
3 min read

Indians sent $27.14 bn abroad under LRS in FY23, up nearly 40% YoY

remittance
2 min read

All 10 Adani stocks gain, group m-cap back in Rs 10-trillion league

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Sanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai emerge as top data centre markets in APAC region

data protection bill
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

Pandemic Fund
4 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon