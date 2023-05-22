Delhi to host 44th Int'l Organization for Standardisation's plenary

India will host the 44th edition of the annual International Organization for Standardisation's Committee on Consumer Policy (COPOLCO) plenary from Tuesday in the national capital.

Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the four-day event (May 23-26). COPOLCO Chair Sadie Dainton, International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) General Secretary Sergio Mujica and other senior officials will participate in the event, an official statement said.

ISO, comprising 168 countries as members, develops standards for the world impacting a diverse range of business and social sectors. Through COPOLCO, ISO involves the wider public in the process of standardisation.

"Therefore, ISO COPOLCO is reckoned as the major international event that brings together representatives from ISO member countries to discuss and develop strategies for accelerating the development of standards for the world," the statement said.

The event, being organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will also feature dialogue sessions and workshops on related themes.

With a people-centric approach and themes such as Challenges and Good Practices for Consumer Engagement', 'Empowering Consumers for a Sustainable Future' and 'Consumer Protection and Legal Frameworks', this year's plenary is particularly important for India and the international community, the statement said.

Also Read Goyal launches right to repair portal, National Consumer Helpline premises Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops States to set up district-wise price monitoring centre for essential items World Consumer Rights Day 2023: History, theme, significance, and more AIPL gives on lease 70,000 sq ft space to corporates in South Delhi Do not extend PLI for small firm-dominated products: GTRI to Govt Telecom operators in a huddle to hang up on green ministry's e-waste rules India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr Realty firms may complete nearly 558,000 homes in 2023 across top 7 cities

India, one of the founding members of the ISO, has long been actively involved in matters of international standardisation.