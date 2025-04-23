Terror attack casts deep shadow on Jammu and Kashmir; tourism hit hard

Tourism took the hardest hit in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), with the majority of hotels and tour operators seeing their bookings cancelled in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran, popularly known as ‘mini Switzerland’, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The state, which had seen a record number of tourist arrivals over the past few years, with 2024 recording the highest at 23.5 million tourists, an average of more than 1.9 million a month, is currently under a hardened security cover, with many tourists stranded.