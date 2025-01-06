Business Standard

Textile hub Tiruppur threads a recovery on sliding rupee as exports surge

What's driving this surge? Partly, it's the rupee's depreciation versus the dollar, down nearly 3 per cent in 2024, which has made India's exports more attractive on the global stage

Workers at a manufacturing unit in Tiruppur | Source: Premier Agencies

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

In the shadows of a sliding rupee, India’s knitwear hub Tiruppur is weaving a success story.
 
While the domestic currency edges closer to the 86 mark against the US dollar, triggering concerns for many sectors, this textile town in Tamil Nadu is finding opportunity in adversity: Between April and December alone, Tiruppur’s exports reached Rs 26,000 crore, almost eclipsing last financial year’s total of Rs 30,690 crore.
 
The final tally for 2024-25, based on conservative estimates, could soar as high as Rs 35,000-40,000 crore. Tiruppur accounts for 55 per cent of India’s knitwear exports.
 
What’s driving
