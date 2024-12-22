The India story: 25 years of transformation in Indian tech landscape

A recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix had some rather unusual guests: Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, who appeared alongside their spouses, Sudha Murty and Grecia Munoz.

Widely regarded as two of the most influential figures in India’s tech industry, Murthy and Goyal’s joint appearance marked a symbolic bridge between two defining eras of Indian technology — one that laid the foundation for India’s IT revolution, and the other that is propelling it into a digital-first future.

Over the past 25 years, India’s tech landscape has undergone